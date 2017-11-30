You are here

Home > Transport

Budget airline Norwegian eyes daily S'pore-London flights

Frequency could rise from current four times a week once the route is more mature, says company exec
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20171130_NRNORWEGIAN30VQ5A_3200222.jpg
Analysts have said that Norwegian's entry on the Singapore-London route could put pressure on yields for incumbents such as Singapore Airlines and British Airways.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

FAST-EXPANDING budget airline Norwegian, which recently launched non-stop services between Changi Airport and London's Gatwick, could bump the flight up to a daily one next year.

The budget carrier started flying direct between Singapore and the popular capital city in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening