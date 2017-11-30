You are here
Budget airline Norwegian eyes daily S'pore-London flights
Frequency could rise from current four times a week once the route is more mature, says company exec
Singapore
FAST-EXPANDING budget airline Norwegian, which recently launched non-stop services between Changi Airport and London's Gatwick, could bump the flight up to a daily one next year.
The budget carrier started flying direct between Singapore and the popular capital city in
