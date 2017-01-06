You are here
Cat A, B COE premiums buck expectations
They rise S$350 and S$1,997 respectively in first bidding exercise of the year
Singapore
PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose in the first bidding exercise of 2017, surprising some distributors.
Category A - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130 hp - rose S$350 to S$50,101, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130 hp - jumped S$1,997 to S$
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg