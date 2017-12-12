Cathay Pacific extends pilot housing allowances for a year

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
HONG KONG's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday that it will continue paying housing allowances worth up to HK$100,000 (S$17,300) a month to its most senior pilots for another year, backing down temporarily from a cost-cutting proposal.
The loss-making airline is
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo