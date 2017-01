Changi Airport handled a record 58.7 million passengers last year, 5.9 per cent higher than in 2015.

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport handled a record 58.7 million passengers last year, 5.9 per cent higher than in 2015.

Dec 23 was the busiest day ever, with 202,359 passengers passing through its gates, Changi said on Monday.

