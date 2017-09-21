You are here

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 11:28 AM
SINGAPORE Changi Airport registered 5.27 million passenger movements in August 2017, a 7.0 per cent increase from a year ago.

Passenger traffic was supported by growth across all regions, with air travel to and from South Asia, Africa and the Americas rising by double digits. Among Changi's top 10 country markets, strong performance was registered for India (+18 per cent), China (+11 per cent) and Malaysia (+11 per cent). Guangzhou, Penang and Taipei were the three fastest growing routes for the month, among the 20 busiest routes.

There was a 10.7 per cent increase in airfreight throughput to 180,590 tonnes, while aircraft movements rose 4.9 per cent to 31,750 landings and takeoffs.

