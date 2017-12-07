COEs end lower for all categories except for motorbikes

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended lower for all categories except for motorcycles at the latest tender yesterday.
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed 9.5 per cent lower at S$42,339. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished 6.4 per cent lower at S$53,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo