COEs end mostly lower

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 4:43 PM

coe.jpg

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly lower in the latest tender Wednesday (April 4) as demand from private-hire operators dissipates in the light of Uber's exit from the market.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $37,000, down from $38,000 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,605, up slightly from $37,010.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, crept up slightly from $38,000 to end at $38,039.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $34,001, down from $35,001. Motorcycle premium closed at $7,114, down from $7,602.

Motor traders expect premiums to remain soft, although this weekend's Cars@Expo retail event could drive demand up for the next one or two tenders.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

