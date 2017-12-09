ComfortDelGro to buy 51% of Uber's Lion City rental car firm

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
TAXI giant ComfortDelGro is taking a majority 51 per cent stake in Uber's rental car business Lion City Holdings, ending months of speculation on how the two partners will team up in the disrupted sector.ComforDelgro and Uber said in a joint statement that the deal, "valued at about $642 million
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo