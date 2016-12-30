You are here

Home > Transport

Commuters on Maryland trains may soon be hauling bikes

MTA plans at least one bike car on each train on all the 3 Marc lines by end-2017
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 05:50

Washington

TRAVELLING with a bike from Baltimore to downtown Washington, DC could become a lot easier next year for riders of Maryland's Marc commuter trains.

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) plans to install bike racks on its trains to allow daily commuters to take their

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening