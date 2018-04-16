You are here

Home > Transport

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 2:29 PM

THE Land Transport Authority has called tenders for the design and construction of tunnels and associated facilities for Singapore's end of the high-speed rail project connecting with Kuala Lumpur.

Construction is expected to start next year.

"We called the tenders for the design and construction of twin bored tunnels and associated facilities on April 6, and the design and construction of cut and cover tunnels leading into the Jurong East terminus on April 11," an LTA spokesman said.

The tunnels are constructed using tunnel-boring machines, which are preferred for longer stretches of underground excavation as they cause less disturbance to surface utilities, buildings and structures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In comparison, cut and cover tunnels are constructed using retaining structures, then excavating in stages.

This method is preferred for shorter distances and in open areas with fewer surface utilities, buildings and structures.

Cut and cover tunnels are also more suitable for larger underground structures, such as the tunnel leading to the Jurong East terminus.

The LTA said the remaining civil tenders will be called in the coming months, and construction work is expected to commence next year.

"We remain on track to commence the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore express service by 2026," the spokesman said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tapestry.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening