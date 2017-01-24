You are here

Dubai Duty Free cuts prices as post-Brexit pound hits sales

Airport retailer expects to boost revenue by 5% this year, driven by spending by Chinese travellers
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50

dubaiairport.jpg
The government-controlled company, which operates at Dubai International Airport - the word's busiest by international traffic - posted a 3 per cent drop in sales to US$1.85 billion in 2016.
PHOTO: DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Dubai

DUBAI Duty Free cut prices after a weaker pound led to lower airport sales and expects to boost revenue by 5 per cent this year, driven by spending by Chinese travellers.

"We have been negotiating with our suppliers, a lot of whom we pay in dollars," the airport retailer's

