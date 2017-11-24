You are here
Eight rescued after US Navy aircraft crashes off Japan
US and Japanese ships and aircraft continuing search and rescue efforts for three missing personnel
Tokyo
RESCUERS plucked eight people to safety on Wednesday south of Japan after a US Navy aircraft with 11 people on board came down in the Philippine Sea, the latest accident to hit American armed forces in East Asia.
Japanese and American forces scrambled to reach the downed C2-A
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg