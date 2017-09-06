EU approves 150m euro bridging loan for insolvent Air Berlin

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Frankfurt
THE European Commission on Monday approved a German bridging loan for Air Berlin that will keep the insolvent airline's planes flying while it tries to find buyers for its assets.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy protection in August
