You are here
STRAIT TALK
EU Parliament courting disaster by undermining IMO
Including shipping in the Emissions Trading System would create market distortion, generate trade disputes with China and other Asian nations
THE European Parliament could vote early in the New Year to include shipping in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) from 2023. Such a move would be disaster.
The Parliament's Environment Committee (ENVI) last week adopted a report on the revision of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg