Fiat Chrysler to recall 1.8 million Ram trucks over rollaways

Mon, Dec 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Fiat Chrysler initiated the recall after gathering reports of seven people suffering minor injuries and a "small number" of crashes that might be linked to the problem.
New York

FIAT Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday that it planned to recall about 1.8 million Ram pickup trucks that could be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake.

The company initiated the action after gathering reports of seven people suffering minor

