Fiat Chrysler to recall 1.8 million Ram trucks over rollaways

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
FIAT Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday that it planned to recall about 1.8 million Ram pickup trucks that could be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake.
The company initiated the action after gathering reports of seven people suffering minor
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo