Fire at Changi Airport's T2 put out

A "small fire" took place at the basement of Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on Changi Airport's Facebook page.

According to the post, the contents of a shredder machine in a vehicle had caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the fire at 4.04 pm, and sent a fire engine and a Red Rhino.

However, the fire was extinguished by the Airport Emergency Service before the SCDF arrived.

Access to T2 basement is now open and bus services have also resumed, Changi Airport updated at 5.21 pm.

Immediately after the incident, the area was checked and access to the T2 basement closed.

This is the second time this year that a fire had taken place in Changi Airport. In May, a fire at T2 caused an unprecedented shutdown of the terminal.