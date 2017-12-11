First full-day closure of 19 stations on N-S, E-W lines 'well organised'

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
MANY commuters were initially caught off guard yesterday by the first of two scheduled full-day closure of certain MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL). However, they said the exercise was well organised.
Directional signage to four shuttle
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo