Garuda unit set for Indonesia's biggest share sale in a year

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Jakarta
PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, a unit of national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia, plans to raise as much as US$300 million in an initial share sale to fund setting up of a new unit in an island near Singapore and expand overseas.
GMF AeroAsia, which conducts
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal