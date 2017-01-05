You are here

Home > Transport
OUTLOOK 2017

Global sulphur cap may boost O&M infrastructure

Projected uptake in LNG as marine fuel seen spurring investments in LNG-fuelled vessels and other supply-chain assets
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

o&m.jpg
IE Singapore in its recently published insights on the LNG market identified this as an opening for O&M players seeking to tide over a drastic decline in contracting opportunities in the upstream oil & gas sector.
PHOTO: KEPPEL

Singapore

THERE is hope within the offshore and marine (O&M) industry that with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) paving the way for a 2020 global sulphur cap, demand is set to expand for marine infrastructure required in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering value

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening