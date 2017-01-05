You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
Global sulphur cap may boost O&M infrastructure
Projected uptake in LNG as marine fuel seen spurring investments in LNG-fuelled vessels and other supply-chain assets
Singapore
THERE is hope within the offshore and marine (O&M) industry that with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) paving the way for a 2020 global sulphur cap, demand is set to expand for marine infrastructure required in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering value
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg