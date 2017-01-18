You are here
STRAIT TALK
Has the EC scrapped its common sense?
The European Commission's first list of approved ship recycling facilities is clearly inadequate and full of flaws
ONCE again, the EU is undermining an international convention through unilateral action. The European Commission has published the first edition of the EU list of approved ship recycling facilities. The best thing you can really say about it is that it is a complete waste of time, effort and
