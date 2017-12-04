You are here

Home > Transport

HNA's units are on a borrowing spree, swallowing high rates

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 3:11 PM

BP_HNA Group_041217_89.jpg
Units of HNA Group are stepping up fundraising in the local bond market even as borrowing costs soar, adding to concerns about the Chinese conglomerate's debt burden.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Units of HNA Group are stepping up fundraising in the local bond market even as borrowing costs soar, adding to concerns about the Chinese conglomerate's debt burden.

Yunnan Lucky Air, a unit of Hainan Airlines Holding - HNA's flag carrier - sold a 270-day yuan bond to yield 8.2 per cent last week, the highest coupon rate ever for the Yunnan airline. 

Tianjin Airlines, another subsidiary of Hainan Airlines, issued similar-maturity notes at the highest coupon rate in five years in November.

While surging onshore bond yields last month forced Chinese companies to cancel the most bond offerings since April, HNA's units didn't slow their pace of financing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They revived debt sales from November, following a lull after news emerged in June about a crackdown by China's banking regulator.

The accelerated fundraising suggests a need for money and may hurt the conglomerate's credit profile, according to credit research firm Bondcritic.

"They just keep piling on debt," said Warut Promboon, managing partner at Bondcritic. "It's not going to work."

Two calls to Hainan Airlines' public relations officers weren't answered. There were no replies to questions sent via text messages.

S&P Global Ratings said last week it had lowered HNA Group's credit profile by one notch to "b", or five levels below investment grade, citing the company's significant debt maturities over the next several years and rising finance costs.

HNA's interest expenses more than doubled to a record 15.6 billion yuan (S$3.18 billion) in the first half from a year earlier. Its short-term debt expanded to 185.2 billion yuan, exceeding its cash-pile.

Hainan Airlines said last week that it is planning to sell one billion yuan of perpetual bonds on Dec 6. That would be its third note sale in the local Chinese market in a month, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

In the carrier's most recent sale of onshore securities last month, the company, which has top ratings from local credit assessors, issued local bonds at yields equivalent to junk notes in the nation.

Another HNA unit, Sanya Phoenix International Airport, is planning its third bond sale in three weeks on Monday, according to a statement on Nov 29.

HNA Group chief executive officer Adam Tan said last week the Chinese conglomerate is considering selling assets, suggesting the company is reversing a shopping spree that cost tens of billions of dollars and strained its finances.

"Each of our business groups has its own cash flow management," Mr Tan said in a media gathering last week.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Uber joins forces with global public transport association

Singtel and Mobike to collaborate in areas such as mobile payments, data analytics

Electric car-sharing plan starts on Dec 12, with 80 vehicles

For Mercedes, sealing US luxury sales will be a cinch

Fiat Chrysler plans hydrogen-engine partnership with Hyundai

US Carmakers hike discounts amid mixed November sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Police reports filed against fintech company
3 Bitcoin goes ballistic
4 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
5 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening