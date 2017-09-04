You are here

Home > Transport

Honda to pay US$484m in air bag malfunction settlement

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 20:15

[CHICAGO] Honda Motor Co agreed to pay US$484 million to settle economic-loss claims tied to Takata Corp air bag recalls, bringing total settlements over the faulty safety devices to more than US$1 billion.

The agreement will provide for faster replacement of recalled air bags and reimburse customers for out-of-pocket costs.

The Honda deal follows a US$533 million settlement with four other automakers reached in May. That agreement with Toyota Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG won preliminary court approval in June. Nissan Motor Co agreed to pay US$98 million last month.

The massive Takata air bag recalls, the largest in history, led to the company's filing for bankruptcy in June and spurred lawsuits by consumers and accident victims. The air bags can malfunction, sending shards of metal at drivers and passengers, and are linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The consumers sued the automakers and Takata claiming they had to pay for vehicle rentals and incurred other economic losses while waiting for the air bags to be replaced. They also said the automakers and Takata weren't recalling and replacing defective air bags quickly enough.

As part of Friday's settlement, Honda will create a fund of almost US$200 million to expand its efforts to reach owners who haven't responded to recall notices, or who haven't been located.

The total negotiated value of Friday's settlement was US$605 million, but the plaintiffs agreed to a 20 per cent discount in Honda's out-of-pocket expenses in view of its prior efforts to repair affected vehicles and provide loaner cars, spokesman Chris Martin said.

The plaintiffs will continue to press similar claims against Ford Motor Co and other automakers, lead counsel Peter Prieto said in a statement.

Friday's settlement must be approved by a judge in Miami and doesn't cover personal injury claims related to faulty Takata airbags.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

WTO reverses ruling against Boeing 777X tax credits

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Toyota says August China vehicle sales up 13.2% y-o-y

Hyundai names new China head after vendor disputes, sales slide

VW, China JVs to recall 1.8m vehicles over fuel pump issue

Merkel faces toxic diesel issue at air quality meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 In for a scary taxi ride
3 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS gets approval to establish wholly-owned local subsidiary in India

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening