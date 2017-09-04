How low-cost US airlines clip the wings of their big rivals

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
FOR more than three years, the average one-way fare between Detroit and Philadelphia never dipped below US$308, and sometimes moved higher, topping US$385 at one point.
But then, early in 2016, fares suddenly started to fall, according to data from the Bureau of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal