You are here

Home > Transport

Iran Air to allow women pilots for the first time

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

IF YOU'RE on a flag-carrying airplane in Iran, you might look up soon to see that the pilot is a woman.

Iran Air, Iran's national airline, recently announced that it will, for the first time, allow women pilots.

The announcement was made by Farzaneh Sharafbafi, Iran Air's chief executive, the first woman to hold that position in the airline's history, according to the Tehran Times.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is highly significant for us to have female pilots among our personnel," Ms Sharafbafi said when she announced the new policy, the Times reported. In Iran, women are still required to wear a headscarf in public, including on airplanes.

Iran Air, headquartered in Teheran, flies to 25 domestic destinations and dozens of other cities in Asia and Europe.

Once a year, Iran Air announces job openings, and this year's main feature in the announcement let women know that they are welcome to apply to be pilots, according to the Times.

The airline has five women working in top management, and about 16 per cent of the company's middle managers are women.

Women have been permitted to fly planes for years in Iran, but they have never been allowed to work for the country's airline.

It was a big deal in Iran last summer when Ms Sharafbafi, then 44, became head of the airline. She is also the first woman in the country to get a PhD in aerospace engineering.

In 2014, she told Iran Front Page newspaper that when she was in college, she didn't know that women could even study aerospace engineering. "I consulted a university professor, telling him I wanted to study fluid mechanics. He let me know that women were allowed to take up aerospace. That was what I did. At first it was hard for others to accept me as an aerospace student and my admission dropped a bombshell at the university," she said.

In her announcement, Ms Sharafbafi said the first women hired as pilots by Iran Air will begin as co-pilots.

"Women can play a key role in the social development as well as the realisation of social justice in a society," she said. "Today, the world is paying more serious attention to the role of women in the society." WP

Transport

Uber puzzles industry with carpool launch

BOC Aviation posts record profit of US$587m for 2017

The worst seems to be over for Cathay Pacific

Flying taxis almost a reality as Google guru tests them in NZ

Greek students' electric car catches Tesla's attention

Cathay Pacific posts annual loss of HK$1.26b, biggest in 9 years

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening