You are here

Home > Transport

Jaguar Land Rover sells record 583,313 cars in 2016

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 14:21

jayland.jpg
Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold a record 583,312 cars last year as the Indian-owned firm continues its rapid expansion with the aim of building 1 million vehicles a year at the turn of the decade.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

[LONDON] Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold a record 583,312 cars last year as the Indian-owned firm continues its rapid expansion with the aim of building 1 million vehicles a year at the turn of the decade.

Sales were up 20 per cent from the previous year, although sales growth slowed to 12 per cent year-on-year in December, the carmaker said.

The automaker, which spent years in the doldrums before being bought by India's Tata in 2008, has since invested heavily in new models and expanded production with plants in China and Brazil and construction of a new site in Slovakia under way.

Sales of luxury Jaguar models rose 77 per cent to 148,730 units in 2016 due to strong demand for a range of new high-end products including the F-PACE, the brand's first off-roader which was launched last year.

Europe was the carmaker's biggest overall market, accounting for almost a quarter of total demand.

The firm said its line-up will continue to expand but it has warned about the negative effect any tariffs on its business imposed as part of a Brexit deal could have if Britain were to lose unfettered access to the single market.

Its annual profit could be cut by £1 billion (S$1.77 billion) by 2020 if Britain returned to World Trade Organisation rules for trade with the continent, two sources told Reuters last year.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening