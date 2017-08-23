Jeju Air flies high on home support despite curbs in China

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Seoul
JEJU Air Co Ltd expects record quarterly profit in July-September, as changing lifestyles at home in South Korea translates into demand that more than makes up for China again rejecting its monthly application to provide charter flights.
South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal