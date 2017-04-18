You are here

KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 10:18
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

uob.jpg
UOB on Tuesday said it expects to bring in deposits of about S$1.5 million in the next five years via a new savings account tied to miles redemption through Singapore Airlines' (SIA) KrisFlyer programme.
ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH

UOB and SIA launched the KrisFlyer UOB Account, which allows customers to earn KrisFlyer miles when they save or spend. The number of miles earned steps up with a higher account balance.

The bank aims to open at least 200,000 KrisFlyer UOB accounts in the next five years.

