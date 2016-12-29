Land acquisition for KL-Singapore high speed rail likely late next year

Land acquisition for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail (HSR) project will most likely take place by the third quarter of next year, following public display of the alignment plan by the middle of the year, said MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd.

MyHSR Corp is the agency tasked with overseeing the bilateral project that aims to bridge Kuala Lumpur (at Bandar Malaysia) with Singapore's Jurong East via a pair of rail tracks across 350km, with 335km of the tracks within Malaysian territory.

