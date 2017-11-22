You are here

Home > Transport

London's iconic red buses to run on biofuel made from old coffee

The fuel will be supplied by a demonstration project set up by London-based Bio-bean and Royal Dutch Shell
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171121_SYCOF218NY1_3185419.jpg
The biofuel demonstration project will produce 6,000 litres of the fuel a year. Britain produces 500,000 tonnes of used coffee grounds annually.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

LONDON'S iconic red double-decker buses will soon run on a biofuel partially made from old coffee grounds.

The fuel will be supplied by a demonstration project set up by Bio-bean Ltd, a London-based company that joined with Royal Dutch Shell Plc on the initiative. It will

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Lightning struck trackside equipment, not train that stalled at Bedok station

EasyJet annual profit slides but shares rally on outlook

Engineering firm in charge of new signalling system "could have done better"

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

Nafta nations lock horns on US auto demands as fifth round ends

Toyota to US workers: Made-in-Japan Camrys more profitable

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening