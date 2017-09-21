You are here

Home > Transport

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 4:26 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday that it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary - SG HSR pte ltd - to implement the Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

SG HSR - which will have an initial share capital of S$1 million - will be Singapore's infrastructure company for the HSR project, and will build, own, fund and maintain the civil infrastructure in Singapore. This includes the HSR station in Jurong East, the tunnels and a share of the connecting bridge over the Straits of Johor.

SG HSR will work with its Malaysian counterpart, MyHSR Corp, to jointly appoint an assets company and an international operator through a fair and open international tender. When HSR services commence, SG HSR will also administer the various concessions.

"SG HSR will provide stronger management focus and dedicated resources to handle the complexities of the project and meet the ambitious 2026 timeline," Ngien Hoon Ping, LTA Chief Executive Officer, said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SG HSR will work under the close guidance of the LTA and the Ministry of Transport to ensure smooth implementation of the HSR project. Alan Chan, LTA Chairman, will concurrently be the Chairman of SG HSR's Board of Directors. Richard Lim, LTA Deputy Chairman, will concurrently hold the appointment of SG HSR Deputy Chairman.

The Kuala Lumpur - Singapore HSR is a strategic project between the governments of Malaysia and Singapore that aims to facilitate a 90-minute travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

Asia Square Tower 2 _building.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening