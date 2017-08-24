You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa eyes Air Berlin's Niki as bidders jostle for position

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:08

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa has submitted a letter of interest in Air Berlin's Niki unit and other parts of the insolvent carrier, a source familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

Air Berlin, which is being kept in the air thanks to a 150 million euro (S$241 million) government loan, has been in talks with interested parties since last week when it filed for insolvency after major shareholder, Gulf carrier Etihad, said it would no longer provide funding.

Part of Air Berlin's appeal to bidders lies in its access to take-off and landing slots at airports such as Duesseldorf, in Germany's most populous region.

Lufthansa said in a statement on Wednesday evening it reaffirmed that it was keen to absorb part of Air Berlin. "The interest in a takeover of parts of Air Berlin Group was reinforced with a termsheet presented today," Lufthansa said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As part of a restructuring this year, Air Berlin transferred leisure routes to tourist destinations in Spain and Greece to its Austria-based unit Niki, founded by former F1 driver Niki Lauda. Analysts at Goodbody said buying Niki would strengthen Lufthansa's position against Ryanair on such routes.

For 2017, Lufthansa Group, including budget unit Eurowings, has a market share of about 22.4 per cent on Germany-Spain routes, against 16.4 per cent for Ryanair.

Lufthansa is unlikely to be able to buy all of Air Berlin for competition reasons. Together the two would control around 95 per cent of German domestic routes, for example.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Tuesday he would be interested in a bid for Air Berlin as a whole, but complained Ryanair hadn't been invited to the process, which he sees as heavily favouring Lufthansa.

German aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl, who wants to buy Air Berlin as a whole, has also criticised the process, saying he was not invited to bid.

Another source familiar with the matter said Thomas Cook's German airline Condor is also part of the negotiations. It was not immediately clear which assets Condor was interested in.

EasyJet is also said to be weighing up Air Berlin's assets.

TUI said it was involved but only in those talks that relate to 14 planes that its TUIfly unit rents to Air Berlin. TUI has been seeking options for TUIfly since plans to put it into a leisure-oriented venture with Niki and Etihad collapsed in June.

Thomas Cook, Lufthansa and easyJet declined to comment.

Any sale will be decided by a creditor committee, which met for the first time on Wednesday and includes representatives from Air Berlin, the federal labour office which is paying staff wages, Commerzbank, and Eurowings.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Nippon Yusen to test vessel remotely in quest for robot ships

Uber earning engine purrs despite bumpy road

COE premiums fall across the board

YZJ's subsidiary picks up 40% of steel business JV

Buyers ditch new Pratt engine for GE model

Several firsts for new integrated transport hub

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
3 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
4 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170824_AGCAPITALAND24__3051741.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Consumer

CapitaLand, Alibaba raise bar on omni-channel retail model

ComfortDelGro.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro soars on news of talks with Uber

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

BT_20170824_RAZER24WYVV_3052655.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening