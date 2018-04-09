You are here
AVIATION 4.0
Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way
For example, it can generate extra revenue by selling upgrades; streamline maintenance work; and boost customer loyalty with easier booking and even grocery services
Singapore
FROM robots to predictive maintenance, the Lufthansa Group is pushing hard on a wide-ranging digital strategy as it strives to reposition itself through digitalisation.
In 2017, the group announced it is investing 500 million euros over four years to drive its
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg