You are here

Home > Transport
DETROIT AUTO SHOW

Made-in-America the must-have marque for the moment

Top execs keen to burnish US production credentials, avoid antagonising Trump
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170111_SYSHOW11_2684727.jpg
A Lexus model at the show. Car industry executives representing Asian, German and American brands all touted US investments, as the automotive conclave opened to media and industry insiders.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20170111_SYSHOW11_2684727.jpg
Fiat Chrysler's Mr Marchionne says the group would hold off additional investments in Mexico for the time being.

Detroit

AUTO executives rushed to offer fresh evidence of US investments at the start of the Detroit auto show on Monday, amid pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump to repatriate manufacturing jobs.

Mr Trump, who has threatened and singled out for scorn automakers seeking

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening