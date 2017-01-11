You are here
DETROIT AUTO SHOW
Made-in-America the must-have marque for the moment
Top execs keen to burnish US production credentials, avoid antagonising Trump
Detroit
AUTO executives rushed to offer fresh evidence of US investments at the start of the Detroit auto show on Monday, amid pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump to repatriate manufacturing jobs.
Mr Trump, who has threatened and singled out for scorn automakers seeking
