March box volume, bunker sales up at Singapore port

THE Port of Singapore saw its container throughput and bunker sales rise for the third month in a row this year.

Container throughput was higher at 2.69 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu) for March 2017 compared to 2.52 million teu a year ago.

This brings first quarter container throughput to 7.61 million teu, up from 7.39 million teu for the corresponding period last year.

March bunker sales were also higher at 4.34 million tonnes, up from 4.15 million tonnes.

For the first three months, bunker sales surged past 12.65 million tonnes from 11.82 million tonnes for the corresponding period last year.