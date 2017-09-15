You are here

Home > Transport

Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 1:02 PM

[TOKYO] Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift stretegies to meet tightening global emission regulations.

The Japanese automaker plans to use electric motors in all of its models by that time, Kyodo News reported, without citing sources. A Mazda spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

At the moment, Mazda's line-up does not include any all-battery electric vehicles, though it sells one hybrid model, a version of its Mazda3.

The company has said it will introduce electric powertrain technologies including electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To catch up with other larger automakers including Nissan Motor Co, which already market electric cars, Mazda has partnered with Toyota Motor Corp to develop technology.

Meanwhile, it has also developed an ultra-efficient petrol engine, which can be used in hybrids, and plans to incorporate that into its cars from 2019.

Unveiling the new technology last month, Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai said its gasoline, diesel and electric vehicle technologies would "co-exist" in the future.

The automaker, which also specialises in highly-efficient diesel engines, on Thursday launched a new CX-8 model in Japan, which is only available as a diesel model at the moment.

Other global automakers are planning to shift away from internal combustion engines towards electrification in the coming years.

Volvo Car Group in July said that all of its new models from 2019 would use electric motors, while Volkswagen earlier this week said it would launch 80 new electric cars across its brands by 2025.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Last call for bids on bankrupt Air Berlin

Alphabet is said to consider Lyft investment of about US$1b

New London underground markings anger seasoned commuters

Hamilton keen on keeping his lead at this weekend's race

Airbus' biggest A350 snubbed as Cathay opts for smaller sibling

Kia Motors hires ex-BMW designer as head of styling

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

dbs fintech 17738180 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Technology

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Aug exports seen up for 4th straight month, led by electronics: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening