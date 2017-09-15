Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s

[TOKYO] Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift stretegies to meet tightening global emission regulations.

The Japanese automaker plans to use electric motors in all of its models by that time, Kyodo News reported, without citing sources. A Mazda spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

At the moment, Mazda's line-up does not include any all-battery electric vehicles, though it sells one hybrid model, a version of its Mazda3.

The company has said it will introduce electric powertrain technologies including electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2019.

To catch up with other larger automakers including Nissan Motor Co, which already market electric cars, Mazda has partnered with Toyota Motor Corp to develop technology.

Meanwhile, it has also developed an ultra-efficient petrol engine, which can be used in hybrids, and plans to incorporate that into its cars from 2019.

Unveiling the new technology last month, Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai said its gasoline, diesel and electric vehicle technologies would "co-exist" in the future.

The automaker, which also specialises in highly-efficient diesel engines, on Thursday launched a new CX-8 model in Japan, which is only available as a diesel model at the moment.

Other global automakers are planning to shift away from internal combustion engines towards electrification in the coming years.

Volvo Car Group in July said that all of its new models from 2019 would use electric motors, while Volkswagen earlier this week said it would launch 80 new electric cars across its brands by 2025.

