You are here

Home > Transport

More than 5,000 BlueSG electric car rentals in first 3 weeks of service

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 2:34 PM

[SINGAPORE] More than 3,300 people have signed up for electric car-sharing service BlueSG, with 5,000 rentals in its first three weeks of operation here.

BlueSG, which launched in Singapore on Dec 12 with 80 vehicles and 32 charging stations, announced this in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Mr Franck Vitte, managing director of BlueSG, said he was "very encouraged and heartened by the overwhelming response".

He added: "We are looking at quickly deploying more stations islandwide as requested by a high number of Singapore residents."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm had earlier told The Straits Times that it had received more than 100 rentals in its first three hours of service after the launch.

Users can rent one of the 80 battery-powered hatchbacks, drive to their destinations, and drop the car off at any of the 32 charging locations in housing estates, the city, one-north business park and Science Park.

By 2020, the goal is to have 1,000 of such green cars, along with 500 charging locations offering 2,000 charging points - making BlueSG the second-largest electric-car sharing programme in the world.

About 80 per cent of the charging points are expected to be in residential areas, with 20 per cent of all points to be made available for members of the public to charge other private electric cars.

BlueSG is a subsidiary of the Bollore Group, which also has about 4,000 electric vehicles under the Autolib car-sharing service in Paris.

THE STRAITS TIMES
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-01-02t070711z_45497372_rc1775da3160_rtrmadp_3_northkorea-missiles-kimjongun-image.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

North Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

Jan 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening