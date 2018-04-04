You are here

Home > Transport

Nasa hires Lockheed Martin to build quiet, supersonic plane

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 7:50 AM

US-LATEST-CONSUMER-TECHNOLOGY-PRODUCTS-ON-DISPLAY-AT-ANNUAL-CES--223938.jpg
Nasa has inked a deal with Lockheed Martin to develop a supersonic "X-plane" that could break the sound barrier without a sonic boom, officials said Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Nasa has inked a deal with Lockheed Martin to develop a supersonic "X-plane" that could break the sound barrier without a sonic boom, officials said Tuesday.

The US$247.5 million contract allows for the design, building and testing of a plane that would make its first test flight in 2021, Nasa said.

The experimental plane "will cruise at 55,000 feet (16,764 metres) at a speed of about 940 mph (1,513 kph) and create a sound about as loud as a car door closing, 75 Perceived Level decibel (PLdB), instead of a sonic boom," the US space agency said in a statement.

As early as mid-2022, Nasa plans to fly the X-plane over certain, as yet to be determined, US cities to collect data and gather community responses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The goal is to enable quieter supersonic flight and create "new commercial cargo and passenger markets in faster-than-sound air travel", Nasa said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed a federal budget that fully funds the project, saying the new aircraft "would open a new market for US companies to build faster commercial airliners, creating jobs and cutting cross-country flight times in half".

But passenger seats are not part of the project Lockheed Martin is working on, at least not yet.

First, the company must show it is possible to fly a quiet supersonic aircraft. Then, the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration would have to be changed in order to lift the current ban on civil supersonic flights over land.

"This X-plane is a critical step closer to that exciting future," Jaiwon Shin, associate administrator of Nasa's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, told a news conference.

Other companies in the process of building supersonic passenger jets for flight in the coming years include Virgin Galactic and Spike Aerospace.

AFP

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_STPARL4_3378742.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament begins half-time recess

Apr 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Blumont, Charisma Energy, Allied Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening