Nissan's Japan car sales slide for second month after compliance scandal

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 4:22 PM

Nissan Motor Co's sales of domestic passenger cars fell by almost half in November - its second straight month of slides in the wake of a compliance scandal and its first since it resumed production of cars for the home market.
[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co's sales of domestic passenger cars fell by almost half in November - its second straight month of slides in the wake of a compliance scandal and its first since it resumed production of cars for the home market.

Revelations that Nissan failed to follow proper final inspection procedures for its domestic market cars have resulted in a recall of 1.2 million cars and a halt to production of vehicles it makes for the Japanese market over three weeks to early November.

Japan's second-biggest automaker has previously said it would take a month or so until production returns to regular levels.

Its sales of passenger cars, excluding minivehicles, tumbled 46.8 per cent in November from a year earlier to 16,888 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday. That follows a slide of around 53 per cent in October.

Nissan said in October that uncertified inspectors had for decades signed off on vehicle checks required by the transport ministry for cars sold in the country. It has blamed staffing shortages and said it would increase the number of trained staff to prevent a recurrence of the issue.

The checks are not required for exported vehicles.

The scandal at Nissan has come amidst a raft of scandals at Japanese manufacturers that have raised questions about compliance and quality control, including a data falsification scandal at Kobe Steel Ltd.

Subaru Corp has also admitted it had not been following proper inspection issues going back around 30 years.

Last month, sales of its passenger cars fell 13 per cent from a year ago.

REUTERS

Dec 1, 2017
Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

Dec 1, 2017
More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

Dec 1, 2017
No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Dec 1, 2017
Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Dec 1, 2017
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

Dec 1, 2017
Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

