Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom
No price released yet but 12 bookings received for Phantom VIII limousine
Singapore
A DOZEN deposits have been placed here for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom ultra-luxury limousine - even before its estimated price is announced ahead of next week's preview in Singapore.
And global demand for the car is so strong that it is completely sold out for 2018.
