Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom

No price released yet but 12 bookings received for Phantom VIII limousine
Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Deliveries of the Phantom VIII are expected to start from the first quarter of 2018 at the earliest, with the current 12 bookings to be fulfilled progressively over the course of the year.

A DOZEN deposits have been placed here for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom ultra-luxury limousine - even before its estimated price is announced ahead of next week's preview in Singapore.

And global demand for the car is so strong that it is completely sold out for 2018.

