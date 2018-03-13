Qantas, Singapore Tourism Board, Changi Airport sign S$5m marketing tie-up

From April, Qantas will operate over 50 return services into and out of Changi Airport weekly, making it one of the biggest foreign carriers to operate out of Changi.

QANTAS, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) are joining forces in a three-year, S$5 million partnership to promote Singapore as a destination and a connecting hub for Asia, Europe and Australia.

With Qantas set to bring back its Sydney-London service via Singapore from March 25, the trio have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which will see them roll out a series of joint marketing campaigns in Australia, the United Kingdom and South-east Asia to promote travel on Qantas via Singapore. London is Changi's busiest long-haul destination.

Qantas Group chief Alan Joyce said: "Singapore is Qantas' largest hub outside of Australia, carrying more than 20 per cent of our wide-body fleet. It is a cornerstone city in our international network strategy and plays an important role in our ability to respond to the incredible growth we are seeing in travellers from Asia."

From April, Qantas will operate over 50 return services into and out of Changi Airport weekly, making it one of the biggest foreign carriers to operate out of Changi; it has been flying to Singapore for more than 80 years. Qantas' Sydney-London service will once again connect through Singapore as the Australian flag carrier re-routes the flight, which used to fly via Dubai.

Qantas, which owns Jetstar Asia and other Jetstar-branded units, highlighted that passengers will also be able to connect from Changi onto its budget carriers.

STB chief Lionel Yeo said: "Australia and the UK have always been important source markets for Singapore, ranking fifth and 12th respectively in 2017. The addition of more Qantas services, especially the return of the iconic Kangaroo Route, is set to draw even more visitors from the two countries."

Last year, Changi Airport handled 62.2 million passenger movements, with about 30 per cent of its passengers transiting through the airport.

CAG chief executive officer, Lee Seow Hiang, said: "With Jewel Changi Airport set to open in 2019, this new partnership will strengthen efforts to raise awareness of Singapore as a compelling transit point as well as an exciting destination in its own right, which is a win for all."