You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair annual passenger count grows at slowest pace since 2014

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 5:07 PM

[LONDON] Ryanair Holdings Plc's passenger tally grew at the slowest annual pace since 2014 after Europe's biggest discount carrier canceled thousands of flights to cope with a staffing crunch among pilots.

The 2017 customer count rose by 10 per cent to 129 million, Ryanair said in a statement Wednesday, while the December figure advanced only 3 per cent, the worst performance since a 4 per cent decline reported in March, 2014.

Ryanair scrapped 2,100 flights through the end of October as it battled with a staff-rostering foul up, before cancelling another 18,000 services stretching into the start of next summer. Since then, chief executive officer Michael O'Leary has been forced to accept unionisation for pilots after the screw-up gave them increased bargaining power that resulted in the carrier's first-ever strike.

The annual passenger increase was 2 million less than initial forecasts and slipped from a 15 per cent gain in 2015, putting the brakes on Ryanair's surge ahead of rivals. The Dublin-based carrier has already cut next year's forecast tally by 4 million to 138 million customers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Budapest-based Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Eastern Europe's biggest discounter, reported a 24 per cent jump in its 12-month count to 28.3 million customers, up from a 19 per cent jump in 2016. The Irish company still added more customers at 12 million, versus 5.5 million at Wizz.

Shares of Ryanair traded 0.3 per cent lower at 15 euros as of 8:01am in Dublin, after gaining just 3.8 per cent last year.

Ryanair's net income for the quarter ended Sept 30 suffered a rare decline as it shelled out 25 million euros (S$40.05 million) in refunds to more than 700,000 passengers hit by the cancellations, according to figures published Oct 31. The company has stood by its forecast for net income of 1.4 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros in the year ending March 31.

Ryanair was forced to scrap flights amid a botched rescheduling of pilot leave prompted by changes in Irish labour laws and the poaching of staff by rivals.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

High-tech ship en route to resume hunt for MH370

Samling is said to prepare 1b ringgit IPO for Bentley dealer

More than 5,000 BlueSG electric car rentals in first 3 weeks of service

Southwest moves up some Boeing Max orders, defers smallest mode

Midas unit clinches 2.68b yuan of contracts to supply metro train cars

PSA Corp awards 3-year cargo handling equipment service contract to Kalmar

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sixth Avenue Centre
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

Sixth Avenue Centre up for collective sale

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh Technologies issues profit warning for Q3 as typhoon disrupts production

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening