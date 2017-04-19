You are here

SBS Transit clinches tender to operate Seletar Bus Package

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
SBS Transit has been awarded the Seletar Bus Package which is the third set of public bus services that has been put up for tender.
The five-year contact can be extended for a further two years.

This is the first bus tender award for SBS under the new model. 

From the first quarter of 2018, SBS will operate 26 bus services under the package, of which two are new. These will originate from Ang Mo Kio, Yio Chu Kang and Yishun Bus interchanges and will be supported by the new Seletar Bus Depot. SBS currently operates 13 of the existing 24 services. 

