Several firsts for Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub

THE Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (BPITH) opening in September will score a few firsts, not least of all for being the first such facility to be operated by SMRT Buses.

Another is its traffic management system, a first for a bus interchange.

Developed by SMRT with IT company NEC, it increases bus drivers' awareness of bus movements within the parking area by using sensors and blinking lights to alert those in both reversing and oncoming vehicles.

As a result, the system not only improves workplace safety in the interchange, but assists drivers in bus parking and in meeting the timeliness of bus schedules.

The integrated transport hub is part of Hillion Mall with direct LRT and MRT connections. It is the ninth such interchange to be integrated with rail and retail. The other eight are operated by SBS Transit.

A 10th hub is planned for Yishun in 2019.