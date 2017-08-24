You are here

Home > Transport

Several firsts for Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 11:57
samuelee@sph.com.sg

Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub 19816561.jpg
The integrated transport hub is part of Hillion Mall with direct LRT and MRT connections. It is the ninth such interchange to be integrated with rail and retail.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (BPITH) opening in September will score a few firsts, not least of all for being the first such facility to be operated by SMRT Buses.

Another is its traffic management system, a first for a bus interchange.

Developed by SMRT with IT company NEC, it increases bus drivers' awareness of bus movements within the parking area by using sensors and blinking lights to alert those in both reversing and oncoming vehicles.

As a result, the system not only improves workplace safety in the interchange, but assists drivers in bus parking and in meeting the timeliness of bus schedules.

The integrated transport hub is part of Hillion Mall with direct LRT and MRT connections. It is the ninth such interchange to be integrated with rail and retail. The other eight are operated by SBS Transit.

A 10th hub is planned for Yishun in 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

US Navy relieves Seventh Fleet commander in wake of collisions in Asia

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Hanergy to partner with Audi to put solar cells on car roofs

Mutual funds mark down investments in Uber by as much as 15%

US warship collisions raise cyberattack fears

Air New Zealand flags long-haul aircraft order as competition abates

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening