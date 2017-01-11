You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Shipping sector on course for recovery

Box rates on the rise due largely to consolidation, with Hanjin's failure among the biggest contributors
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50
by

CONTAINER freight rates have at last started to recover, but are doing so from a very low base. Spot container freight rates on the major East-West routes reached a 20-month high last week and have risen above the average of the last five years, said Drewry.

The specialist shipping-

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening