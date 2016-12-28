Singapore Changi Airport's passenger movements in Nov up 3.2% from a year ago

Singapore Changi Airport handled 4.78 million passenger movements in November, up 3.2 per cent from a year ago.

Passenger traffic was supported by growth in air travel to and from South-east Asia, North-east Asia and South Asia.

China led the gainers, with a 13.7 per cent growth in passenger traffic; Vietnam saw a 9.9 per cent gain and India 9.8 per cent.

As for Changi's top 10 cities, strong traffic growth was observed between Singapore and South-east Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Denpasar and Ho Chi Minh City.

Changi Airport welcomed new services to India, with Air India Express launching four times weekly services to Kolkata on Nov 20, and Jet Airways starting daily services to Bangalore on Dec 14.

SilkAir has launched four times weekly services to Fuzhou, China, while Xiamen Airlines increased the frequency of its Singapore-Xiamen services to 17 times weekly from 14 times weekly, beginning Nov 18.

In November, aircraft movements grew by 3.4 per cent at 29,710 landings and take-offs, while cargo shipments rose to 173,170 tonnes, a 7.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

For the first 11 months of 2016, passenger traffic rose 5.7 per cent to 53 million, while cargo shipments grew by 6.1 per cent to 1.79 million tonnes. Aircraft movements increased 4.1 per cent to reach 328,520 landings and take-offs.

As at Dec 1, 2016, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide. With more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly every 90 seconds.