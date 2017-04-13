Singapore readies itself for truck-to-ship LNG bunkering

SINGAPORE took another step to ready its infrastructure for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel with the launch on Wednesday of its first truck-to-ship LNG loading facility at Singapore LNG Corporation's (SLNG) terminal.

SINGAPORE took another step to ready its infrastructure for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel with the launch on Wednesday of its first truck-to-ship LNG loading facility at Singapore LNG Corporation's (SLNG) terminal.

The launch was officiated by SLNG's chief executive officer, John Ng, and the chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Andrew Tan.

SLNG and MPA signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the construction of this facility last October at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition.

The single-bay facility allows small quantities of LNG to be transported overland to any location where it may be needed. Beyond the supply of LNG as bunker, the facility also provides for the super-chilled fuel to be transported to, for instance, gas-fuelled industrial plants that are not connected to the local gas pipeline network. sentifi.com Market voices on:

Mr Ng said this facility concurrently kickstarts the development of LNG trucking and LNG bunkering in Singapore.

"While it is still too early to tell how fast or how far these businesses will grow, the prospects look good, particularly for LNG bunkering.

"As the demand grows and there is a viable business case, the SLNG Terminal's design masterplan provides for at least another four truck loading bays to be built," he said.

Mr Tan said Singapore, as the world's leading bunkering hub, has to cater to the future needs for cleaner, alternative sources of marine fuel.

The completion of the truck loading facility marks an important milestone as it will enable truck-to-ship LNG bunkering in Singapore.

The launch of the facility is also timed ahead of Singapore's first pilot LNG bunkering operation that will take place later this year.

Mr Tan added that MPA will work with stakeholders to "put in place a framework to provide safe, efficient and reliable LNG bunkering in the Port of Singapore".