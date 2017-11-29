You are here
Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM
World's third biggest shipping line sees real demand for capacity to come from its US$1.2b order of biggest container ships run on LNG
Singapore
IN a vote of confidence in Singapore, CMA CGM said the Republic will lead the world's third biggest shipping group's Asia digital strategy.
The French shipping giant, which completed shifting its regional headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore early this year, recently
