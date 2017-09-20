You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 4:09 PM
samuelee@sph.com.sg

COE 17618480.jpg
Category A – for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp – had shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001 in the first bidding exercise of September – a seven-year low.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE small car certificate of entitlement (COE) premium bounced back up after most distributors reported robust bookings following the almost S$7,000 plunge two weeks ago.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp - had shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001 in the first bidding exercise of September - a seven-year low. On Wednesday, during the second exercise in September, it climbed back up S$6,901 to S$42,902.

The rest of the categories were also higher.

Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$189 to S$49,189, while Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was S$1,007 higher at S$49,012.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As for Cat C - for goods vehicles - it jumped S$3,888 to S$46,890, and Cat D - for motorcycles - inched up S$99 to S$5,501.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

Error: Embedded data could not be displayed.

Transport

Swissco judicial managers get US$28.5m offer from white knight investor

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

Asia tanker rates hit multi-month high as vessels divert to US, Mexico

New Zealand fuel shortage disrupts air travel just days before poll

Flights, trains in turmoil as rains hit Mumbai

Airbus opens China A330 plant amid market push

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Banking & Finance

Average assets in Singapore family offices nearly double those in Asia-Pacific

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening