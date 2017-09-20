You are here
Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
THE small car certificate of entitlement (COE) premium bounced back up after most distributors reported robust bookings following the almost S$7,000 plunge two weeks ago.
Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp - had shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001 in the first bidding exercise of September - a seven-year low. On Wednesday, during the second exercise in September, it climbed back up S$6,901 to S$42,902.
The rest of the categories were also higher.
Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$189 to S$49,189, while Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was S$1,007 higher at S$49,012.
As for Cat C - for goods vehicles - it jumped S$3,888 to S$46,890, and Cat D - for motorcycles - inched up S$99 to S$5,501.
Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool