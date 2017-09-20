Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

Category A – for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp – had shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001 in the first bidding exercise of September – a seven-year low.

THE small car certificate of entitlement (COE) premium bounced back up after most distributors reported robust bookings following the almost S$7,000 plunge two weeks ago.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp - had shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001 in the first bidding exercise of September - a seven-year low. On Wednesday, during the second exercise in September, it climbed back up S$6,901 to S$42,902.

The rest of the categories were also higher.

Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$189 to S$49,189, while Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was S$1,007 higher at S$49,012.

As for Cat C - for goods vehicles - it jumped S$3,888 to S$46,890, and Cat D - for motorcycles - inched up S$99 to S$5,501.

