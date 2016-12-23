You are here

REVIEW 2016

SMRT, Uber, Grab on commuters' minds

Cars and COEs were also in the spotlight this year
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50
by
Ride-hailing apps such as Grab and Uber continued to strengthen their grip on the new age economy by upending the old taxi transportation model with their near-instant service.
Singapore

IN a year when the main train operator was privatised, and ride-hailing apps revolutionised public transport, the bigger surprise for some was over a more private form of transportation - cars and the COE or certificate of entitlement premiums required to register them. Why?

