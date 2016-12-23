You are here
REVIEW 2016
SMRT, Uber, Grab on commuters' minds
Cars and COEs were also in the spotlight this year
Singapore
IN a year when the main train operator was privatised, and ride-hailing apps revolutionised public transport, the bigger surprise for some was over a more private form of transportation - cars and the COE or certificate of entitlement premiums required to register them. Why?
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg