You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla recalls 123,000 cars for power steering fix

Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 8:48 AM

FILES-US-IT-AUTO-LIFESTYLE-TESLA-195313.jpg
Tesla on Thursday issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used on winter roads.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla on Thursday issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used on winter roads.

No accidents or injuries have been caused by a flaw that prompted the decision to replace the part in all Model S vehicles built before April of 2016, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

"If the bolts fail, the driver is still able to steer the car, but increased force is required due to loss or reduction of power assist," Tesla said in an email to Model S owners whose cars are impacted by the recall.

"This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for parallel parking, but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No other Tesla models were involved in the recall.

The corrosion has only been noticed in places where winter roads are frequently salted to melt snow or ice, but all Model S vehicles with the part will be retrofitted in a protective move, according to Tesla.

Tesla shares that ended the Nasdaq trading day up lost 2.5 per cent to US$259.40 after hours.

AFP

Transport

SS Teo to succeed father at helm of PIL

As a giant, Grab must act responsibly

More than 25 million people apply for Indian railway vacancies

Nissan, Renault in talks to merge, create new company: sources

Boeing possibly hit by 'WannaCry' malware attack

GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate: source

Editor's Choice

BP_AmberPark_300318_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Real Estate

Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity

BT_20180330_SWLAZADA30_3373845.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lazada, partners launch in-depth e-commerce learning courses

BT_20180330_AWSEMB30_3373901.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp CEOs and senior executives take voluntary pay cut

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
3 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
4 Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine
5 Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_AmberPark_300318_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Real Estate

Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity

BT_20180330_MLWEEKEND30_3374059.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Top Stories

Corporatising charity, in BT Weekend

BP_Heng Swee Keat _300318_5.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Sustaining growth, boosting resilience and innovation on agenda at upcoming meet

BT_20180330_LSHENG30_3373954.jpg
Mar 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong support in Asean for free trade and integration: Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening